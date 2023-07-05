C3is Inc. (CISS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) is -88.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CISS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -67.85% and -67.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 8.11% at the moment leaves the stock -67.85% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.41.

Current P/E ratio is 1.35. Distance from 52-week low is 12.15% and -94.00% from its 52-week high.

C3is Inc. (CISS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.18M, and Short Float at -.