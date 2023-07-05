Check out this: APA Corporation (APA) could be on the verge of a big rally

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is -27.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.15 and a high of $50.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.64% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 2.69% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.06, the stock is 1.38% and 0.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. APA registered -2.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.80.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.55%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2273 employees, a market worth around $10.29B and $10.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.51 and Fwd P/E is 5.44. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.97% and -32.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.90%).

APA Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APA Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 325.20% this year.

APA Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.00M, and float is at 308.44M with Short Float at 3.14%.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at APA Corporation (APA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 42 times.

APA Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 0.90% higher over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 37.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.