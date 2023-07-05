Check out this: Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) could be on the verge of a big rally

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is 5.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $44.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $12.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -160.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.01, the stock is 5.37% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -10.20% off its SMA200. BYND registered -45.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.84%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 787 employees, a market worth around $807.27M and $401.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.55% and -70.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.80%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.60% this year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.00M, and float is at 58.07M with Short Float at 42.69%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ajami Dariush,the company’sChief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78774.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that KUTUA LUBI (CFO, Treasurer) sold a total of 15,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $14.38 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58687.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Moskowitz Beth (Chief Brand Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.08 for $70388.0. The insider now directly holds 19,179 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).