Check out this: Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -43.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.38% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 44.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.47, the stock is -3.01% and -17.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -38.60% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -38.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.22.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.60%, and is 17.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $408.35M and $183.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.97. Distance from 52-week low is 24.25% and -68.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.27M, and float is at 71.61M with Short Float at 18.20%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -78.27% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is 36.86% higher over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -12.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.