Check out this: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is -83.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 97.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -72.29% and -76.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -84.07% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -90.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -79.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.37%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 13.65% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $14.18M and $16.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.50% and -91.86% from its 52-week high.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.52M, and float is at 67.07M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $8500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -13.29% down over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is -18.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.