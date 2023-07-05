Check out this: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) could be on the verge of a big rally

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is -9.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $445.68 and a high of $558.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNH stock was last observed hovering at around $480.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.64% off its average median price target of $580.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.46% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $514.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $478.00, the stock is -0.57% and -1.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -4.68% off its SMA200. UNH registered -6.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.14%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has around 400000 employees, a market worth around $443.17B and $335.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.86 and Fwd P/E is 17.08. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.25% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 933.00M, and float is at 929.88M with Short Float at 0.51%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WITTY ANDREW,the company’sCEO, UHG. SEC filings show that WITTY ANDREW sold 6,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $487.49 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86564.0 shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that McSweeney Erin (EVP Chief People Officer) sold a total of 761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $494.80 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9293.0 shares of the UNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, McSweeney Erin (EVP Chief People Officer) disposed off 1,684 shares at an average price of $488.46 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 8,675 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is trading -24.51% down over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -7.61% lower over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is 6.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.