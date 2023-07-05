Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) on Track to Reach $2.95 in a Year

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -0.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.99% off the consensus price target high of $3.94 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -26.32% lower than the price target low of $2.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is -2.46% and -1.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -6.45% off its SMA200. SID registered -6.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.01%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 24924 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $9.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.71% and -28.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.90% this year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 662.29M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 40.43% up over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 26.42% higher over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 58.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.