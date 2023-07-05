CRH plc (CRH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is 42.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.22 and a high of $55.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRH stock was last observed hovering at around $55.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1%.

Currently trading at $56.83, the stock is 9.62% and 13.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 28.77% off its SMA200. CRH registered 63.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.97.

The stock witnessed a 17.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.72%, and is 7.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

CRH plc (CRH) has around 75838 employees, a market worth around $41.48B and $32.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.03% and 1.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

CRH plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year.

CRH plc (CRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 751.40M, and float is at 728.75M with Short Float at 0.32%.

CRH plc (CRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is trading 57.18% up over the past 12 months and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) that is 79.85% higher over the same period.