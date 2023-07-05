DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -3.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.55 and a high of $12.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is 3.40% and 1.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -7.03% off its SMA200. DHT registered 40.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.38.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.44%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 1252 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $510.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.03 and Fwd P/E is 5.96. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.95% and -29.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 647.70% this year.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.99M, and float is at 134.28M with Short Float at 3.31%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 82.64% up over the past 12 months and Frontline plc (FRO) that is 67.83% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 120.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.