Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 20.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $119.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $116.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.53% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -16.92% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.09, the stock is 2.63% and 11.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 13.98% off its SMA200. DFS registered 24.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.18%.

The stock witnessed a 12.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.48%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 20200 employees, a market worth around $29.86B and $14.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.74% and -1.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.00M, and float is at 252.07M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eichfeld Robert Andrew,the company’sEVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Eichfeld Robert Andrew sold 13,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $114.18 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31509.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Minetti Carlos (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $118.00 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Minetti Carlos (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $115.65 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 121,493 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 40.77% up over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is 30.32% higher over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 20.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.