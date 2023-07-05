E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) is -96.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $81.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EJH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -6.11% and -37.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -97.46% off its SMA200. EJH registered -99.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.05.

The stock witnessed a -1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.32%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.28% over the week and 13.38% over the month.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has around 526 employees, a market worth around $3.60M and $63.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.39% and -99.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.00% this year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.11M, and float is at 23.99M with Short Float at 3.97%.