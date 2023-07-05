Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is -8.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $4.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -1.06% and -12.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -12.43% off its SMA200. EXK registered -6.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.75.

The stock witnessed a -10.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.97%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $549.64M and $207.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.43% and -35.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.28M, and float is at 188.36M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 33.99% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -3.62% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -19.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.