Exelon Corporation (EXC) Is Down -4.90% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is -4.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.19 and a high of $47.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.53% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -5.41% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.11, the stock is 1.98% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 0.58% off its SMA200. EXC registered -9.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.05.

The stock witnessed a 4.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.86%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has around 19063 employees, a market worth around $40.87B and $19.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.17 and Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -12.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 995.00M, and float is at 991.91M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khouzami Carim V,the company’sCEO Baltimore Gas & Elec. SEC filings show that Khouzami Carim V sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $41.65 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4498.0 shares.

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.11% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -15.43% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -1.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.