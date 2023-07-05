FI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Fiserv Inc. (FI) Now

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) is 24.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.77 and a high of $126.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FI stock was last observed hovering at around $126.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $125.95, the stock is 5.78% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.16% off its SMA200. FI registered 41.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.42.

The stock witnessed a 11.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.43%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $77.06B and $18.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.31 and Fwd P/E is 14.99. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.88% and -0.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 626.90M, and float is at 612.81M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 21 times.

Fiserv Inc. (FI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -2.81% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -7.81% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is 20.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.