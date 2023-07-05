FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -6.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.60 and a high of $43.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $39.02, the stock is 0.81% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -1.44% off its SMA200. FE registered 1.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.60%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12335 employees, a market worth around $22.20B and $12.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.57 and Fwd P/E is 14.60. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.61% and -9.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 572.00M, and float is at 571.40M with Short Float at 2.16%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.11% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.04% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -34.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.