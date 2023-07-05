Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -19.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $77.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.97% off the consensus price target high of $106.32 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 88.6% higher than the price target low of $56.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -1.92% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.69 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -9.06% off its SMA200. YMM registered -29.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.77.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.70%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 6795 employees, a market worth around $7.18B and $980.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.35 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.07% and -36.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.10% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 944.78M with Short Float at 3.70%.