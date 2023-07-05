Gevo Inc. (GEVO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GEVO Stock Is Going Next

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is 3.26% and 17.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.94% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -35.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.63.

The stock witnessed a 10.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.30%, and is 16.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $337.17M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.50% and -59.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.26M, and float is at 230.16M with Short Float at 18.21%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bowron Kimberly T,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that Bowron Kimberly T sold 3,803 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $5933.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Marsh Andrew (Director) sold a total of 13,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $1.54 per share for $21519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Bloom Paul D (CCO & CIO) disposed off 5,975 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $7469.0. The insider now directly holds 512,582 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).