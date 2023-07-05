Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) down -10.61% since start of the year

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is -10.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.27 and a high of $89.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $77.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $76.74, the stock is -0.93% and -2.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -3.46% off its SMA200. GILD registered 24.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.09.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.51%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $95.94B and $27.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.35 and Fwd P/E is 10.67. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.48% and -14.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.20% this year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 1.32%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. bought 1,010,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $19.26 per share for a total of $19.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.82 million shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,930,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $3.75 per share for $10.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.64 million shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Parsey Merdad (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,485 shares at an average price of $76.90 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 29,402 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -30.02% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -0.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.