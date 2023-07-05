HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) up 245.83% since start of the year

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) is 245.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $4.98, the stock is 38.83% and 50.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 7.56% at the moment leaves the stock 64.23% off its SMA200. HIVE registered 66.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 245.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 51.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.37%, and is 27.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $534.90M and $185.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 266.18% and -33.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 185.00% this year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.41M, and float is at 83.50M with Short Float at 6.11%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -35.86% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 112.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.