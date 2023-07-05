HUYA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Now

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -5.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.73, the stock is 6.25% and 12.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 4.19% at the moment leaves the stock 8.24% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -3.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.32%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 1521 employees, a market worth around $904.75M and $1.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.63. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.44% and -42.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.80% this year.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.04M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 3.58%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 10.04% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 10.23% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 77.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.