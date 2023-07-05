Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) is -33.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $4.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is 37.00% and 43.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock -23.75% off its SMA200. HYZN registered -65.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.19.

The stock witnessed a 83.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.13%, and is 33.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.60% over the week and 14.65% over the month.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $238.87M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.47% and -77.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.30%).

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.54M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 23.96%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $6.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151.87 million shares.