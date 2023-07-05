ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.17% Upside

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is 276.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $20.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -133.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.68, the stock is 5.03% and 36.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 166.67% off its SMA200. IMGN registered 315.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 262.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.92.

The stock witnessed a 31.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 386.46%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $120.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 418.17% and -7.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-142.60%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.10% this year.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.85M, and float is at 219.84M with Short Float at 9.47%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.55% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 7.20% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -15.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.