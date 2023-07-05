Infosys Limited (INFY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -10.16% Change This Year

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -10.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.71 and a high of $20.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 54 analysts, but current levels are -24.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.18, the stock is 3.53% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.11 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -7.34% off its SMA200. INFY registered -12.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.22%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 343234 employees, a market worth around $66.43B and $17.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.05 and Fwd P/E is 19.49. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.98% and -21.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.90%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 54 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.60%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 11.99% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 67.67% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -6.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.