Is Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) a good stock to buy now?

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is -29.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $6.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -2.29% and -5.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -23.76% off its SMA200. BTE registered -34.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.89.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.62%, and is 4.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.10 and Fwd P/E is 2.54. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.78% and -46.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 545.06M, and float is at 541.73M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 9.67% up over the past 12 months and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) that is -4.71% lower over the same period.