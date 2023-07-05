Is Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) a good stock to buy now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is -10.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.38 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $17.31, the stock is 2.87% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -4.03% off its SMA200. CVE registered -8.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.21.

The stock witnessed a 4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.86%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 5998 employees, a market worth around $32.79B and $47.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.44 and Fwd P/E is 4.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.36% and -21.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 3.13%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading -2.41% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is 6.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.