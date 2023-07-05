Is Dominion Energy Inc. (D) a good stock to buy now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is -14.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.47 and a high of $86.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The D stock was last observed hovering at around $51.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $52.15, the stock is -0.37% and -2.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -12.80% off its SMA200. D registered -34.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.73%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has around 17200 employees, a market worth around $43.46B and $18.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.29 and Fwd P/E is 13.93. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.58% and -39.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.10% this year.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 835.20M, and float is at 832.12M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Dominion Energy Inc. (D) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leopold Diane,the company’sExec. Vice President and COO. SEC filings show that Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $49.16 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Dominion Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Leopold Diane (EVP and COO) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $60.41 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98158.0 shares of the D stock.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.11% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -15.43% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -1.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.