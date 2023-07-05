Is United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) a good stock to buy now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.87 and a high of $209.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $179.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.4%.

Currently trading at $183.65, the stock is 5.98% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 3.40% off its SMA200. UPS registered 0.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.53.

The stock witnessed a 9.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is 6.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 536000 employees, a market worth around $157.38B and $98.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.84 and Fwd P/E is 15.54. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.58% and -12.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 862.00M, and float is at 720.52M with Short Float at 1.41%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lane Laura J,the company’sCHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off. SEC filings show that Lane Laura J sold 14,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $178.16 per share for a total of $2.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Brothers Norman M. Jr (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold a total of 20,724 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $182.26 per share for $3.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Newman Brian (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $182.46 for $3.47 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 9.19% higher over the past 12 months. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is -7.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.