Lennar Corporation (LEN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is 38.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.90 and a high of $127.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $125.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $135.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.19% off the consensus price target high of $161.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -12.86% lower than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.28, the stock is 5.45% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 28.98% off its SMA200. LEN registered 77.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.19%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 12012 employees, a market worth around $40.78B and $33.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.23% and -1.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.07M, and float is at 247.17M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Banse Amy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Banse Amy bought 165 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $121.29 per share for a total of $20013.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165.0 shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that BESSETTE DIANE J (VP/CFO/Treasurer) sold a total of 10,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $121.46 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the LEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, McCall Jeffrey Joseph (Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $113.20 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 151,386 shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN).

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 81.57% up over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is 77.53% higher over the same period.