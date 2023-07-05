Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -6.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $20.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is 0.15% and 3.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -8.06% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -11.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.46%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.28% and -29.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.96M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 11.99%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH,the company’sEVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 2,938 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $13.45 per share for a total of $39516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Stirling Lisa (Global Controller) sold a total of 5,017 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $18.04 per share for $90507.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28485.0 shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 11,442 shares at an average price of $15.47 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 147,888 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).