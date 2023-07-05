Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -22.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is -0.03% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -26.76% off its SMA200. LU registered -74.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.50%.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.98%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 71034 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.27 and Fwd P/E is 3.21. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.76% and -76.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.28B, and float is at 2.19B with Short Float at 0.91%.