Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is 12.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $7.49, the stock is 6.63% and 11.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 21.21% off its SMA200. MUFG registered 40.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.83%.

The stock witnessed a 6.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.21%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.01% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 127122 employees, a market worth around $91.92B and $36.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.78 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.78% and -2.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.05B, and float is at 12.02B with Short Float at 0.07%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is 8.13% higher over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is 36.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.