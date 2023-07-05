Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) up 29.56% since start of the year

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 29.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.69 and a high of $68.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $65.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91%.

Currently trading at $66.75, the stock is 1.03% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 22.32% off its SMA200. TAP registered 22.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.48.

The stock witnessed a 7.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.16%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $13.56B and $10.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.98% and -2.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.50% this year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.50M, and float is at 166.48M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Molson Geoffrey E.,the company’sBoard Chair. SEC filings show that Molson Geoffrey E. sold 1,840 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $60.62 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25904.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Winnefeld James A Jr (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $53.45 per share for $10690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13226.0 shares of the TAP stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) that is 5.87% higher over the past 12 months.