MRSN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Now

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is -42.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.97 and a high of $9.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -41.77% and -45.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -44.99% off its SMA200. MRSN registered -27.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.66.

The stock witnessed a -55.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.97%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.56% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $419.46M and $32.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -64.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-173.60%).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.52M, and float is at 98.67M with Short Float at 5.08%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carvajal Alejandra,the company’sSVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Carvajal Alejandra sold 3,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $3.89 per share for a total of $15342.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20326.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Protopapas Anna (President & CEO) sold a total of 17,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $5.74 per share for $99566.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48733.0 shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Lowinger Timothy B (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off.) disposed off 6,233 shares at an average price of $5.74 for $35777.0. The insider now directly holds 180,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -12.03% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -37.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.