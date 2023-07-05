Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -8.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.06% off the consensus price target high of $8.51 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 7.81% higher than the price target low of $4.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is 3.80% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.45 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -5.91% off its SMA200. NOK registered -7.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.53.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.44%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 86896 employees, a market worth around $24.34B and $27.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.10 and Fwd P/E is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.14% and -19.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.10% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.57B, and float is at 5.57B with Short Float at 0.38%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -2.04% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 40.77% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 39.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.