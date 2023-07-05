Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) is -26.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is 4.83% and 4.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -43.65% off its SMA200. NVOS registered -92.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.09.

The stock witnessed a 12.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.28%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $21.51M and $11.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.70% and -93.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -526.30% this year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.61M, and float is at 132.40M with Short Float at 4.59%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.