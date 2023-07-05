Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is -17.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.23 and a high of $102.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTR stock was last observed hovering at around $59.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.54% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -22.55% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.05, the stock is 2.09% and -2.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -19.04% off its SMA200. NTR registered -24.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.69%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $39.85B and $48.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.56 and Fwd P/E is 9.81. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.97% and -41.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.00% this year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 501.18M, and float is at 491.11M with Short Float at 1.43%.