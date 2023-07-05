OLPX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Now

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -24.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -30.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is 8.33% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 5.38% at the moment leaves the stock -27.30% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -72.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.99.

The stock witnessed a 22.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.20%, and is 9.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $631.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.41. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.52% and -78.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 651.73M, and float is at 647.22M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.