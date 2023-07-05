Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -47.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.44% off the consensus price target high of $1.71 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 43.24% higher than the price target low of $0.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 2.86% and -7.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 7.59% at the moment leaves the stock -44.25% off its SMA200. OGI registered -54.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.11.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.44%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 939 employees, a market worth around $165.99M and $166.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.41% and -66.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.96M, and float is at 255.27M with Short Float at 3.57%.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 99.75% higher over the past 12 months.