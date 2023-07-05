Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is 22.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -52.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is 21.50% and 44.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 8.57% at the moment leaves the stock 17.00% off its SMA200. PGY registered -63.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.15.

The stock witnessed a 34.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.02%, and is 22.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.40% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 809 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $765.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.62% and -95.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.60%).

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.40% this year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 711.07M, and float is at 392.74M with Short Float at 0.74%.