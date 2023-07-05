Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Is Down -8.81% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $21.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $24.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 29.05% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.90, the stock is -0.30% and -6.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -9.69% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -24.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$114.81.

The stock witnessed a -5.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.13%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $5.41B and $1.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.50. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.19% and -30.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -450.60% this year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.68M, and float is at 210.28M with Short Float at 10.13%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 33.99% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -3.62% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -19.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.