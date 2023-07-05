Positives for Lilium N.V. (LILM) as stock gains in recent trading

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is 60.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -52.5% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 41.26% and 79.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.68 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 45.96% off its SMA200. LILM registered -22.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.76%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 56.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 181.54%, and is 42.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.97% over the week and 12.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 394.46% and -43.69% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 403.14M, and float is at 141.93M with Short Float at 4.89%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.