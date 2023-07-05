Positives for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) as stock gains in recent trading

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is -56.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $11.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is 11.66% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.35 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -48.90% off its SMA200. LUMN registered -79.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.45.

The stock witnessed a 15.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.09%, and is 13.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 7.89% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $16.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.31% and -80.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -180.60% this year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 990.03M with Short Float at 14.04%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLONTZ STEVEN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $5.34 per share for a total of $26700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that CLONTZ STEVEN T (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $6.31 per share for $31550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the LUMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Bejar Martha Helena (Director) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $6.36 for $79500.0. The insider now directly holds 101,430 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading 21.44% up over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -26.31% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -23.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.