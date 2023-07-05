Positives for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) as stock gains in recent trading

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -22.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.2% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is 17.06% and 21.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.37 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -8.55% off its SMA200. SIRI registered -25.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.88.

The stock witnessed a 22.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.61%, and is 16.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 5869 employees, a market worth around $17.36B and $8.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.80 and Fwd P/E is 14.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.05% and -33.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.89B, and float is at 658.59M with Short Float at 29.50%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hickenlooper Robin S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hickenlooper Robin S sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $3.81 per share for a total of $41910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94765.0 shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Salen Kristina (Director) sold a total of 14,207 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $3.74 per share for $53134.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Salen Kristina (Director) disposed off 44,670 shares at an average price of $6.46 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 93,969 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading 10.23% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 10.04% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 77.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.