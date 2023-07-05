Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is 99.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $30.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.87%.

Currently trading at $21.75, the stock is -23.20% and -16.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing -21.25% at the moment leaves the stock 34.55% off its SMA200. PTGX registered 174.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.73.

The stock witnessed a -20.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.43%, and is -24.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.53% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.62% and -27.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.90%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.57M, and float is at 48.48M with Short Float at 5.54%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -90.80% down over the past 12 months.