Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:RAD Stock Is Going Next

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -54.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -51.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -51.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is -15.74% and -20.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -58.06% off its SMA200. RAD registered -77.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.59%, and is -16.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $84.68M and $24.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.67% and -86.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Sell”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.02M, and float is at 54.38M with Short Float at 23.89%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.