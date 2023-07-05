Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is -14.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $64.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $47.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.53% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 16.27% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.05, the stock is 2.28% and -3.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -9.35% off its SMA200. STNG registered 33.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.18.

The stock witnessed a -2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.22%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.12 and Fwd P/E is 4.28. Profit margin for the company is 51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.58% and -28.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 334.20% this year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.84M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 6.37%.