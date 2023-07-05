SNDL Inc. (SNDL) down -32.54% since start of the year

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -32.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is 1.08% and -6.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -29.01% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -56.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.98.

The stock witnessed a -2.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.88%, and is 9.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 1346 employees, a market worth around $361.52M and $676.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -61.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 260.26M, and float is at 258.51M with Short Float at 6.70%.