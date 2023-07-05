Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 3.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.57 and a high of $8.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.03, the stock is 11.00% and 16.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.95 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 4.81% off its SMA200. SWN registered -3.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.60%, and is 8.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 1118 employees, a market worth around $6.44B and $14.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.04 and Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is 45.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.95% and -28.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (83.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.60% this year.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 5.66%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 44 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 29.71% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 2.31% higher over the same period.