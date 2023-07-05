Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Is Up 0.31% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is 0.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.73 and a high of $115.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBUX stock was last observed hovering at around $99.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $99.51, the stock is 0.01% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -0.38% off its SMA200. SBUX registered 30.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.36.

The stock witnessed a 2.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.44%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has around 402000 employees, a market worth around $114.00B and $34.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.26 and Fwd P/E is 24.23. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.40% and -13.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 1.33%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruggeri Rachel,the company’sevp, cfo. SEC filings show that Ruggeri Rachel sold 679 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $100.60 per share for a total of $68307.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54761.0 shares.

Starbucks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Ruggeri Rachel (evp, cfo) sold a total of 736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $105.50 per share for $77648.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56028.0 shares of the SBUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Jenkins Zabrina (acting evp, general counsel) disposed off 2,962 shares at an average price of $108.48 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 38,258 shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading -3.83% down over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 11.41% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 19.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.