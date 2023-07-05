Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 9.57% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 7.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.60 and a high of $12.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.57% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.40, the stock is 2.56% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 2.35% off its SMA200. SHO registered 4.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.72.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.26%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $983.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.51 and Fwd P/E is 44.07. Distance from 52-week low is 20.88% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 444.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.03M, and float is at 206.71M with Short Float at 6.47%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 0.62% up over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 10.77% higher over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -5.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.